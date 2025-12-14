“Al-Mashat: The Joint Committee Aims to Strengthen Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation Between the Two Countries and Expand Opportunities for Private Sector Partnerships”

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, arrived in the Albanian capital, Tirana, to chair the inaugural session of the Egyptian–Albanian Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, being held for the first time since 1993.

H.E. Minister Al-Mashat emphasized that the Egyptian–Albanian Joint Committee aims to explore avenues of cooperation between the two countries and strengthen bilateral relations, opening broader prospects for partnerships, particularly in trade exchanges, economic collaboration, and joint investments. She added that the Committee session will also include a joint business forum featuring private-sector participants to discuss investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

The convening of this session reflects the commitment of both countries’ leaderships to consolidate bilateral relations, especially following high-level official visits, including the visit of H.E. Ilir Meta, former President of Albania, to Egypt in February 2019, which included formal meetings focused on enhancing bilateral relations and economic and investment cooperation. Additionally, the visit of H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, to Cairo in October 2021 featured extensive discussions on advancing political and economic cooperation and increasing trade and investment between the two countries.

It is noteworthy that over the past two days, H.E. Minister Al-Mashat presided over preparatory meetings at the expert level, with participation from representatives of the Ministries of Investment and Foreign Trade, Electricity and Renewable Energy, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Agriculture, Civil Aviation, Labor, Supply, the Public Business Sector, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), the Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority, the Arab Organization for Industrialization, and representatives of major companies in infrastructure, real estate development, tourism, and other sectors. Representatives of Albanian ministries and institutions also participated in these preparatory meetings.

The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation continues to advance Egypt’s program to strengthen economic relations with multilateral and bilateral development partners. The Ministry supervises 54 joint committees between Egypt and other countries, including 30 with European nations. These committees serve as vital mechanisms to enhance Egypt’s economic relations on both bilateral and multilateral levels.