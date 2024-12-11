The Hamelmalo sub-zone in the Anseba Region officially declared itself free of female genital mutilation (FGM) on 7 December. The sub-zone has become the 8th in the Anseba region to make this declaration.

Ms. Amna Haj, administrator of the sub-zone, stated that this achievement is the result of sustained awareness-raising activities by all stakeholders. She congratulated the residents and called for continued public involvement to ensure in sustaining the eradication.

Col. Tesfatsion Girmay, head of Social Services in the region and Chairman of the Committee for Ensuring the Rights of Children and Women and the Eradication of Harmful Practices, highlighted the negative health and psychological effects of FGM on women. He also expressed gratitude to all those involved in raising public awareness.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, congratulated the people of the sub-zone and emphasized the importance of sustaining these achievements.

It is worth noting that, through the collaborative efforts of the Ministries of Labor and Social Welfare, Health, and the National Union of Eritrean Women, 8 out of 9 sub-zones in the region have declared themselves free of female genital mutilation.