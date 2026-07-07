The in-country launch of Caribbean Energy Week 2027 will take place on July 20, 2026 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, bringing together government officials, investors, operators and industry stakeholders to highlight the strategic opportunities shaping the region’s energy future.

Held under the patronage of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and with the endorsement of the Honorable Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, the launch will underscore Guyana’s central role in driving regional energy development and advancing the Caribbean’s position as an emerging global energy hub. The event will also be supported by the Guyana Office for Investment, reflecting the country’s continued focus on attracting international capital and strengthening its investment pipeline.

The launch event will provide an early platform to outline the priorities for Caribbean Energy Week 2027, including upstream expansion, LNG development, infrastructure build-out and regional energy integration. It will also highlight the growing importance of cross-border collaboration as Caribbean states work to unlock shared resources and improve coordination across oil and gas value chains.

Guyana continues to anchor regional growth, with offshore production from the ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek Block averaging close to one million barrels per day in 2026 and expected to increase further as new developments come online. The continued expansion of upstream capacity, alongside ongoing exploration activity and FPSO deployments, has reinforced the country’s position as the region’s leading oil producer and a key driver of investment momentum.

Across the wider Caribbean, Suriname is advancing its offshore development agenda, led by TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu project and a growing pipeline of exploration activity. In Trinidad and Tobago, efforts are focused on revitalizing mature gas production while expanding LNG and petrochemical capacity, with renewed attention on upstream partnerships and regional gas monetization opportunities.

Building on this foundation, Caribbean Energy Week 2027 is expected to further expand its reach and impact, offering a dedicated platform for project announcements, investment facilitation and strategic partnerships. As global demand for secure and diversified energy supply continues to grow, the Caribbean is increasingly positioned as a key emerging hub defined by scale, collaboration and long-term opportunity.