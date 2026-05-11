As Africa accelerates efforts to balance energy security, industrial growth and decarbonization, African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 will convene a powerful cohort of global associations whose work is increasingly defining the trajectory of the continent’s energy systems. The participation of Nikki Martin, President&CEO of EnerGeo Alliance; Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary of the African Refiners&Distributors Association (ARDA); and Carol Koech, Vice President for Africa at the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), signals a shift toward deeper coordination across the full energy value chain – from subsurface data and upstream investment to downstream infrastructure and universal energy access.

EnerGeo Alliance, under Martin’s leadership, has been advancing the role of geoscience and data-driven exploration in de-risking investments across frontier markets. Its recent strategic engagements, including partnerships supporting renewed exploration activity in countries such as Libya, reflect a broader push to bring technical rigor and investor confidence back into African upstream sectors. By strengthening the link between subsurface intelligence and policy decisions, EnerGeo is helping governments position their resources more competitively in a capital-constrained global market.

Complementing this upstream focus, ARDA has been at the forefront of reinforcing Africa’s downstream resilience. At its 2026 annual conference, the association underscored energy security as a top priority, with refiners across the continent moving to shield themselves from global market volatility and supply disruptions. This comes as Africa continues to expand refining capacity and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products, a shift that is critical not only for economic sovereignty but also for stabilizing domestic energy markets. ARDA’s work increasingly intersects with broader industrialization goals, positioning refining and distribution networks as key enablers of growth.

Bridging these traditional energy systems with the continent’s long-term transition ambitions is GEAPP, where Koech leads the organization’s Africa strategy. The alliance has rapidly emerged as a central force in mobilizing blended finance for large-scale electrification and renewable deployment. In 2026, GEAPP and its partners surpassed $100 million in commitments to support Mission 300 – an initiative aimed at connecting 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030 – while simultaneously working to unlock far greater flows of public and private capital. Through technical assistance, project development and market-shaping interventions, GEAPP is helping translate high-level ambition into bankable projects across nearly two dozen countries.

“African Energy Week has always been about bringing together the right partners at the right time,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “The participation of organizations like EnerGeo Alliance, ARDA and GEAPP reflects the increasing alignment we are seeing across the global energy landscape. These are institutions that are not only shaping policy and investment, but actively delivering solutions on the ground – and their engagement at AEW 2026 will be instrumental in advancing Africa’s energy ambitions.”

As AEW continues to evolve into a platform for integrated energy dialogue, the inclusion of these global associations reinforces its role as a convening point for the partnerships that will define Africa’s next phase of growth. Their participation reflects the growing recognition that Africa’s energy future cannot be addressed through fragmented approaches, but through coordinated action across sectors, institutions and geographies.