GITEX NIGERIA to debut in September 2025 connecting start-up innovators, AI experts, and young talents in Africa’s largest emerging digital economy; Introducing AI Everything Nigeria, North Star Nigeria, GITEX HealthTech 5.0 and GITEX Future Finance 5.0.

Following the two record-breaking and most verified editions of GITEX AFRICA Morocco, the continent’s largest tech and start-up show will expand to forge new opportunities specifically for the Nigerian ecosystem. The showcase and conference powerhouse is the most awaited event launch fueled by the mission to accelerate Nigeria’s national tech and start-up landscape in the most populous nation in Africa.

GITEX NIGERIA was announced today (30 May), during GITEX AFRICA Morocco the continent’s largest tech and start-up show, at a signing ceremony between KAOUN International, the overseas affiliated company of the Dubai World Trade Centre and organiser of GITEX, the world largest tech event brand, and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the technology arm of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy of Nigeria.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) of Nigeria and Ms. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, organiser of GITEX globally, in the presence of Dr. Tunji Alausa, Hon. Minister of State for Health&Social Reform, Nigeria.

GITEX NIGERIA shall be the largest in-market access event of the decade to discover Nigeria's vast tech ecosystem. It ushers the global tech community to fully explore the biggest and most valuable opportunities in this most populous African country, with the world's most talented generation of tech and digital youths. Taking place in September 2025 in both Lagos and Abuja, the most strategic and business influential cities in Nigeria.

Addressing the media during the official announcement, the Director-General and CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said: “You can’t trade in isolation therefore we need to create a platform to accelerate trade in Nigeria. Presidential priorities include the acceleration of diversification through digitisation, industrialisation, manufacturing and innovation; to reform the economy to deliver sustained economic growth. The present mandate of our Ministry to accelerate the economy diversification by enhancing productivity in critical sectors, such as healthcare, education, and agriculture through technology and innovation. Bringing GITEX to Nigeria gives us the opportunity to export Nigerian technology to the world.”

CEO of KAOUN International, Trixie LohMirmand, organiser of GITEX NIGERIA, said: “The format of GITEX NIGERIA will be unique. It will enable the exploration of vast potential during a time when Nigeria is experiencing exponential growth impact in sectors such as AI, Health, Finance and Startups. We hope to co-create and multiply global partnerships to forge new opportunities for Nigeria across industries with the biggest societal betterment potential”.

GITEX in Nigeria shall spotlight the country's exponential growth sectors in AI, Future Finance, Digital Health, Start-ups and Scale-ups. It will integrate the Nigerian tech ecosystem firmly into GITEX AFRICA Morocco and extend its reach into GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai and GITEX EUROPE in Berlin.

Reflecting core critical sectors aligned to the national digital strategy, GITEX’s most popular co-located shows will be introduced with the inaugural edition, including AI Everything Nigeria, North Star Nigeria for Startups, and the GITEX Health Tech 5.0 and GITEX Future Finance 5.0. The eagerly expected tech event will amplify in-market potential in the region’s fastest emerging country, with economic performance to grow 11.2% in 2024 according to the African Development Bank.

About KAOUN International:

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organise and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word ‘universe’, KAOUN International’s mission is to ‘Create Limitless Connections’ for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC’s events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC’s extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.