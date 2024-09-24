Benjamin Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas – the country’s national gas company – has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference as a speaker. Taking place November 4-8 in Cape Town, the event unites global investors and project developers with African projects. Asante’s return to the event underscores a commitment to driving projects forward in the country, as Ghana Gas seeks foreign funding to fuel development and production.

Under the Gas Master Plan – a market growth plan covering the period up to 2040 - Ghana is targeting increased investments in gas-related infrastructure. In addition to increasing oil production, the country seeks to diversify the energy sector by bolstering the natural gas value chain. Aiming to achieve universal access to electricity by 2030 while boosting petrochemical production, the country offers a wealth of opportunities for investors and project developers. Asante will delve into these opportunities at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024.

In line with efforts to boost national gas production, Ghana expects the Tema FLNG plant – situated near the capital city Accra – to start production by the end of the year. The project comprises the requisite infrastructure to import, store, regasify and deliver LNG to off-takers in the Greater Accra Area. Operated by private equity company Helois Investment Partners, the $350 million project will have a capacity of 1.7 million tons of gas per year and is set to play a major part in meeting domestic demand.

In addition to Tema FLNG, Ghana expects production to start at the Atuabo II Gas Processing Plant in 2025. The project – developed by Ghana Gas and joint venture partners – features a second processing plant at the Atuabo project in the Ellembele District of the western region of the country. With an initial capacity of 150 million standard cubic feet per day, the project can be expanded to 300 million standard cubic feet per day and will process LNG, propane, butane and pentane condensates.

Downstream, the country is focusing on expanding gas infrastructure to not only support the development of new concessions but strengthen the domestic uptake of gas. Energy company Genser Energy commissioned a 100km natural gas pipeline in April 2024, transporting gas from western Ghana to power the 250 MW Kumasi I Thermal Power Plant. Known for its small- and medium-scale commercial and industrial enterprises, northern Ghana stands to benefit from a direct supply of gas from the country’s resource-rich provinces. Upon completion, the project will form part of a network that spans 420 km, supplying gas to power generation facilities such as the 500 MW AKSA and 330 MW CENIT facilities.

“Natural gas stands to play a major part in spurring electrification and industrialization in Africa. Ghana, rich in gas resources and with attractive energy policies, is laying the foundation for a new era of gas development in the country. Ghana Gas continues to be instrumental in the market as it collaborates with foreign companies, promotes newfound investment and drives long-term economic growth through inclusive projects,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, Asante will provide an update on the country’s natural gas project pipeline, delving into emerging opportunities and industry challenges. His participation opens new pathways for collaboration, representing a strategic opportunity for companies across the entire gas value chain.