The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has inaugurated a National Asset Management Working Committee with a mandate to identify, account for, and ensure the proper management of Ghana’s public assets.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, Dr. Forson highlighted the absence of a comprehensive State Assets Register as a major gap in public financial management.

He called for urgent steps to reverse years of neglect, misuse, and unlawful occupation of government properties.

He also expressed concern about the deteriorating condition of several state assets and the wanton sale of public lands, urging the committee to bring such practices to an end.

The committee is chaired by Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko, who assured that the era of acquiring new public assets without taking stock of existing ones would be brought to an end under his leadership.

The full membership of the committee includes:

1. Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko – Deputy Minister, Ministry of Finance (Chairperson)

2. Ms. Abigail Naa Odoi – Deputy Director, Office of the President

3. Mr. Edwin Nkrumah – Assistant Chief Estate Manager, Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources

4. Dr. Sylvia Adusu – Chief State Attorney, Attorney-General’s Department

5. Mrs. Mavis Asare Donkor – Director of General Administration, Ministry of Education

6. Mr. Frank Raji – Director of General Administration, Ministry of Health

7. Mr. Theophilus Okine – Director of Procurement and Supply Chain, Ministry of Defence

8. Dr. Gideon Asamoah Tetteh – Director of Finance and Administration, Ministry of the Interior

9. Mr. Erya Nutsugah – Director of Policy, Planning, Budget, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

10. Mr. Dela Kemevor – Director of General Administration, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

11. Mr. Walter A. Adabere – Acting Director of Administration and Deputy Director, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, Office of the Administrator-General

12. Dr. Gad Asowoe Akwensivie (Esq.) – Acting Administrator, Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands

13. Mr. Anthony Mallen Ntiador – Acting Deputy Executive Secretary, Lands Commission

14. Mr. James Bondzie – Principal Estate Manager, Public Works Department

15. Mrs. Millicent Atuguba – Acting General Manager, Operations, State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA)