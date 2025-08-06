The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Jens Kraus-Massé, has taken formal leave of His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio after two years of service as Germany’s official diplomatic representative in Sierra Leone.

In his remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Musa Timothy Kabba, expressed gratitude to President Bio for granting the audience. He described Ambassador Kraus-Massé as a true friend of Sierra Leone, noting that during his tenure, the Ambassador had worked on a range of initiatives to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

In his farewell remarks, Ambassador Jens Kraus-Massé thanked President Bio for the hospitality extended to him, his wife, and the Deputy Head of Mission. He described his time in Sierra Leone as exciting and impactful, and said he was proud of the country’s progress under President Bio’s leadership.

“Your Excellency, we are proud of the strides Sierra Leone is making under your leadership and your unwavering commitment to transforming this nation,” the Ambassador said. “I want to congratulate you on your recent election as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.”

He acknowledged that President Bio’s appointment at ECOWAS came during a challenging period but emphasized that it was a significant achievement for both the President and the country. He also commended President Bio’s contributions to Sierra Leone’s presence at the United Nations Security Council.

Ambassador Kraus-Massé praised President Bio’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, stating, “The composition of your cabinet stands as one of the strongest indicators of your dedication to promoting women. Thank you, Your Excellency.”

He went on to share a personal reflection from one of his provincial visits, noting that more girls are now pursuing science subjects than boys, an outcome he attributed to the President’s investment in human capital development. “This is incredible,” he said. “Investing in the future of your country through education is truly commendable.”

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio thanked Ambassador Kraus-Massé for his invaluable contributions to Sierra Leone’s development agenda and diplomatic engagement over the past two years.

He acknowledged the Ambassador’s role in strengthening bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and Germany, as well as enhancing cooperation with the European Union.

President Bio concluded by wishing Ambassador Kraus-Massé well in his next diplomatic assignment and extended an open invitation for future visits to Sierra Leone.