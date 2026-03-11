The fifth Geneva International Cooperation Forum (IC Forum) organised by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs' Agency for Development and Cooperation last month, saw the participation of African Development Bank Group (https://AfDB.org/) Senior Vice President, Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade.

Akin-Olugbade joined a high-level panel on “Private-Sector Partnerships in Humanitarian Contexts” which took place during the forum held from 26 -27 February 2026 at the Geneva International Conference Centre in Switzerland. On the panel with the senior vice president were key actors from the private sector and experts

Ambassador Pietro Lazzeri, Head of the Economic Cooperation and Development Division at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), set out the terms of the discussion: “In a global context of declining resources, the financing and implementation of humanitarian aid must be expanded. But how do we get the private sector involved in the solutions?” he asked. Lazzeri, who serves as the Bank’s governor for Switzerland, moderated the session

For the participants, it was essential for the private sector to adhere to the principles of humanitarian response, based on a shared responsibility approach. They also stressed that cooperation with the private sector should not replace cooperation with states but strengthen it.

Ms Akin-Olugabade added that “behind every crisis, there are collapsing markets and lost jobs.”

In Africa, where nearly 80% of the population works in the private sector, businesses are at the heart of crises, whether in terms of prevention, stabilisation or recovery. The panellists also called for more funding, provided that it is responsible and does not fuel conflicts.

Ms Akin-Olugbade presented the Bank Group's approach which is not to replace humanitarian actors, but to complement them by intervening at the right time and with the right instruments.

In Madagascar, for example through the Transition Support Facility, more than 300 very small and medium-sized enterprises (VSEMEs) have gained access to previously unavailable bank financing. In Sudan, partnership with the DAL Group has helped to stabilise agricultural value chains in the nation despite the ongoing conflict. Also in the Sahel region, collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) illustrates how the Bank Group combines its financial instruments with humanitarian expertise on the ground.

These interventions, designed to complement the efforts of all stakeholders, aim to revive the local economy, restore essential services and reduce the risk of a relapse into crisis. According to Akin-Olugbade, it is this synergy between humanitarian actors, the private sector and multilateral development banks that is the key to a truly sustainable response.

In conclusion, participants unanimously agreed that the private sector cannot be reduced to the role of a mere donor: its expertise and capacity for innovation make it a full partner in humanitarian action, provided that this collaboration is structured, responsible and rooted in the realities on the ground.