The Gauteng Provincial Government has officially unveiled John Orr Technical as a School of Specialisation.

John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation will focus on renewable energy and alternative sources of energy.

Speaking at the unveiling in Milpark, Johannesburg on Thursday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government is changing the education landscape and investing in critical skills needed in the country.

"We are here to change the education system in our province. If we cannot prepare our learners for the skills that are needed in this economy, we would have betrayed you.

"Gone are the days where our education system is deemed inferior because we are providing access to quality education through Schools of Specialisation," said Lesufi.

Lesufi was presented with 'Voltage'- a fully operational solar car equipped with a sound system - built by learners. The school is in a partnership with Sasol.

"What impresses me with John Orr is that your creativity went beyond my imagination. Your commitment reminded me of Banyana Banyana [ at the Women's African Cup of Nations].

"We are all here for one thing... to defeat unemployment and poverty. We are here to plan for the future. We want everything that is going to happen in this school to be results-oriented. You are going to make us proud," the MEC told the learners.

Learner Katlego Lou said their car could be a solution to South Africa's electricity challenges, high fuel prices and unemployment.

"We have managed to create a car that will be the best solution for us as South Africans. The best part of this solar-powered car is that it requires no maintenance and does not pollute or emit harmful pollutants," she said.

Executive Vice President in Human Resources and Stakeholder Relations at Sasol, Charlotte Mokoena said the company's goal was to support the National Development Plan (NDP), to target and produce 20 000 artisans by 2030.

"Sasol and the Gauteng Department of Education share a clear vision about the future we want to create for our children, and we are committed to creating an enabling environment for them to realise their fullest potential.

"We promise society wherever we operate, including in our home country of South Africa, that we will be a catalyst for positive change. The world is changing, and we need to keep abreast of the change," added Mokoena.