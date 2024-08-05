Expanding its presence across Africa, financial institution Forvis Mazars – a new $5 billion global professional network formed by financial advisory firms Mazars and Forvis – recently launched its new global network in Lagos, Nigeria. The new network aims to facilitate and improve corporate governance frameworks, offer wider access to industry expertise and provide world-class services locally.

Reaffirming the company’s commitment to global economic expansion, Forvis Mazars has joined the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 3-4 – as a bronze sponsor. This sponsorship reflects the company’s commitment to supporting project development in Africa and will enhance discussions around financial, tax and international audit services.

In June, Forvis Mazars officially launched its operations in Zimbabwe with aims to support local natural gas products and strengthen its footprint in key African markets. In Zimbabwe, upstream company Invictus Energy recently announced a second gas discovery in the Mukuyu-2 well at its 80% owned and operated Cabora Basssa project, which is poised to significantly enhance the country’s energy potential.

The firm also opened new offices in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in April 2024, demonstrating its commitment to supporting local businesses and energy projects in West Africa. On track to become a global energy hub, the Sangomar oilfield in Senegal started operations this year while the construction of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas (LNG) project – straddling the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania – is set to start production in Q4 2024. Other major energy projects in West Africa include Nigeria’s LNG Train 7; Ivory Coast’s offshore oil and gas exploration campaigns; and the Tema floating LNG plant in Ghana.

Forvis Mazars already extensively operates across Africa, with 45 offices across 26 countries throughout the continent. With an extensive network that includes countries such as Algeria, Angola, South Africa and Mozambique, the firm supports clients across various sectors with tailor-made solutions throughout all stages of development.

The firm effectively assists African nations in auditing, taxing and capitalizing on energy projects, driving sustainable growth and development in the continent’s energy sector. As such, Forvis Mazars’ participation as a bronze sponsor at MSGBC 2024 is set to highlight their latest initiatives and contributions to Africa’s energy landscape, providing insights and global expertise to shareholders and industry leaders.

“Forvis Mazars plays a key role in supporting African energy projects with their expert financial and advisory services. By offering robust audit, tax and advisory solutions, they help energy companies navigate a competitive market. Their participation as bronze sponsors at this year’s event demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation and allows companies to excel in today’s competitive landscape,” states Energy Capital&Power Event and Project Director Sandra Jeque.