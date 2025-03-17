Mariam joined NORCAP in 2023 through the Climate Action Accelerator Programme. Under the guidance of her NORCAP mentor, Emmanuel Poan, she successfully validated and operationalised the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, adapting it to Burkina Faso’s unique climate conditions.

The team´s collective efforts significantly strengthened ANAM’s technical capacity for climate services, improving forecast accuracy and making climate predictions more reliable and actionable for agriculture, disaster risk reduction, and water resource management. “These improvements have helped decision-makers and communities make better-informed choices, enhancing resilience to climate risks,” says Mariam.

Mariam’s application to NORCAP’s Climate Action Accelerator Programme stood out among the many applicants.

Mariam highlights ANAM’s debut at FESPACO 2025, Africa’s largest film festival, as a significant milestone. By mobilising a team of meteorologists and communication experts at an interactive stand, Mariam and her colleagues showcased how weather impacts film production, logistics, and public safety.

“This initiative expanded ANAM’s reach, demonstrating that meteorology is not just about forecasting but also a crucial tool for risk management, logistics, and creative industries,” says Mariam.

Bridging the gap

Through her work with NORCAP and ANAM, Mariam has been successful in bridging the gap between science and society.

Mariam expresses her deep gratitude to the Burkinabè authorities for placing their trust in her and for their commitment to integrating gender inclusivity into climate governance. She reminds us that Burkina Faso, like many countries in the Sahel, faces some of the most comprehensive and complex impacts of climate change, and tackling these challenges requires diverse perspectives and strong leadership.

“Women, especially those in rural communities, experience climate change differently, often facing disproportionate risks while playing a crucial role in adaptation strategies. Yet, their voices remain underrepresented in climate science, meteorology, and decision-making spaces,” says Mariam.

Thanks to their resilience and knowledge, women can be the most powerful agents of change. Empowering women to lead in climate action isn't just an opportunity; it's essential for building a sustainable future.