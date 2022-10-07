The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video

FIFA


At the end of September, a FIFA (www.FIFA.com) delegation travelled to Liberia to inspect the new infrastructure that has emerged thanks to the long-term work of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), supported by the world football body and its FIFA Forward Programme.

Download images: https://fifa.fans/3rzjSxl

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org 