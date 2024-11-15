On November 9, the test drive session of the JETOUR Global Travel+ Conference 2024 (www.JETOURGlobal.com) for international media and users went smoothly at the Ruyi Lake Off-Road Course in Pingtan, Fujian Province. With a full product lineup of eight vehicles on site, including JETOUR's family and off-road series, JETOUR invited guests to test drive its key models - the JETOUR T1 and JETOUR T2 i-DM.

International media and key opinion leaders from the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, Africa and the CIS attended the event. With the theme "TRAVEL WORLDWIDE", the event featured a variety of paved and unpaved road challenges, including hard challenges such as straight-line acceleration, slalom test and bumpy roads, as well as a variety of complex road conditions such as humps, cross-axle tests, bomb craters and gentle slopes, which comprehensively demonstrated the performance of JETOUR's urban off-road products.

Thumb-up by Media and Users: Strong Power, Precise Handling and Stunning Appearance

At the event, the JETOUR T1 and T2 i-DM impressed everyone with their exterior design, as well as performance such as chassis tuning, stability and suspension.

“JETOUR products are great. They look sophisticated and beautiful!”

“Powerful and safe at the same time.”

“The driving experience is thrilling and at least a decade ahead!”

“The car is super stable. It handles perfectly!”

“The Slalom test is amazing!”

“It's awesome!”

The international media and users who participated for the first time in the test drive of the new product gave high marks to JETOUR's ability to cope with the complex conditions of the road test, which included bumps, cross axles, bomb craters, and gentle slopes. They also developed a more intuitive understanding of JETOUR's all-round off-road genes and high-performance driving dynamics.

The JETOUR T1, which just won the Red Dot Award in October for its outstanding design, features MacPherson independent front suspension and multi-link independent rear suspension for both urban and rough road conditions. With a 28° approach angle and 29° departure angle, a minimum ground clearance of 190 mm and a wading depth of 600 mm, the JETOUR T1 offers class-leading off-road capability and the power to cope with unpaved road conditions. It can also be equipped with an optional towing package that includes a 1600kg towing capacity, tow hook and electrical connection.

The JETOUR T2 i-DM, the first model based on the JETOUR Super Hybrid Off-Road Platform, embodies versatility, energy efficiency, intelligent cockpit, and state-of-the-art electronic architecture. In terms of off-road capability, it also features a four-wheel independent suspension combining MacPherson independent front suspension and multilink independent rear suspension. Both the JETOUR T2 and T2 i-DM feature a 180-degree transparent underbody system and a 700 mm wading depth.

Experience multiple driving modes with comfort

Equipped with the XWD fully automatic intelligent four-wheel drive system, the JETOUR test fleet can switch between a variety of driving modes, including Sport, Standard, Economy, Snow, Mud, Rock and X, to adapt to different terrains and driving conditions and easily handle all possible scenarios. The X mode, in particular, integrates intelligence into the off-road modes and covers multiple driving scenarios, allowing the driver to switch faster and more precisely.

JETOUR T2 i-DM, equipped with full speed domain acceleration (1.5TD+Dual motors+3DHT), has a maximum effective thermal efficiency of over 44.5%, and has a power of 115kw with a maximum torque of 220N·m, featuring fast acceleration, stable at medium speed, and fuel economy at high speed. In terms of performance, JETOUR's Super Hybrid Technology (i-DM) combines a high-efficiency hybrid-specific engine, a hybrid-specific transmission and highly efficient battery safety system to provide strong performance and excellent fuel economy.

During the test drive, media from various regions showed strong interest in JETOUR cars and were eager to know the timeline for introducing these models in their respective markets.

JETOUR is accelerating the pace of new energy product launches. The T2 i-DM would be launched in December 2024, starting JETOUR’s full hybridization in global market. In the future, JETOUR will launch more products on the hybrid platform in different segments. For JETOUR, the vision is clear: to be a global leading brand in hybrid off-road vehicles.