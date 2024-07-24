Following the results of ongoing drilling campaigns, energy major ExxonMobil could invest as much as $15 billion in Angola’s Namibe basin by 2030. Active in the country for 30 years, the company is developing a series of large-scale oil and gas projects while implementing initiatives to maximize output at producing fields. ExxonMobil’s Lead Country Manager/Managing Director for Angola Katrina Fisher will provide an update on the company’s project portfolio in Angola during the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference this November.

Boasting 18 discoveries in Block 15 alone, ExxonMobil is intensifying its exploration and production activities in the country, aligning with national objectives to maintain production above 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) through 2027. The company currently produces 200,000 barrels daily across various high-potential blocks, with interests in Blocks 15, 17, 32, 30, 44, and 45. Hitting a milestone of 2.5 billion barrels of cumulative production at Block 15 in 2023, the company remains committed to supporting production growth in Angola.

ExxonMobil is making great strides towards maximizing production at active oilfields in Angola. In line with the country’s Incremental Production initiative – which aims to incentivize investment in producing fields through amended fiscal terms – the company made a discovery at the Likember-01 research well in Block 15 this year. Situated in the Kizomba B development area, the well revealed the existence of high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sand packages and was the first to be drilled as part of the Incremental Production program. The discovery follows another find made at the Bavuca Sul-1 exploration well in November 2022, both of which underscore additional potential at Block 15. Fisher will provide an update on ExxonMobil’s efforts to revitalize output at producing fields in the southern African nation at the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024.

Alongside upstream projects, ExxonMobil is contributing to sustainable development in Angola through local content, Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives and capacity-building efforts. In June 2024, the ExxonMobil Foundation launched the Africa STEM Program in Angola, part of a $300 million project to promote STEM education for approximately 3,000 African students across Nigeria, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique. The program aims to equip 1,000 Angolan students with essential skills to thrive in the STEM industry. Additionally, ExxonMobil and its Block 15 partners sponsor the Eco-Youth Program, offering vocational training to over 600 girls in Angola’s Benguela and Luanda provinces in areas such as electrical installation, environmental sustainability, IT training and welding. During the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference, Fisher will not only provide insight into strategies for advancing sustainable oil and gas development in Angola but engage with regional and global players on future projects and collaborative opportunities.

“Angola has transformed from a nascent explorer into one of Africa’s largest oil producers. ExxonMobil has contributed significantly towards the growth of the Angolan energy market through large-scale investments, innovative technologies, infrastructure development and a commitment to local empowerment. Notwithstanding the value of producing projects, the company’s commitment to reinvesting in active oilfields is beginning to unlock new opportunities for production growth in Angola, showing the value of directing capital towards maximizing output,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, Fisher will participate in panel discussions around investment opportunities in Angola’s oil and gas market. This year’s conference will also feature an Invest in Angola Energies country spotlight, providing direct insight into the country’s block opportunities, ongoing projects and national industry priorities.