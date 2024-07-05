Experts from ECOWAS member states gathered at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja on July 2, 2024, to review the progress of the new ECOWAS headquarters construction. The meeting, chaired by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, Mr Naha Francis Ako, included key stakeholders such as the ECOWAS Commission project management team, the Acting Director of Transport, Mr Chris Appiah, and the Director of Administration and General Services, Mr Seydou Kassory Bangoura, along with representatives of the Nigerian government. This gathering aimed to ensure the project remains on schedule and to address any potential challenges.

The purpose of the meeting was to examine the progress of work on the site and any obstacles that may arise to ensure its timely completion. Following the technical meeting, attendees participated in a field visit to the headquarters project location to assess the progress of the work firsthand. The agenda included a detailed presentation of the progress report, an on-site inspection, and deliberations on key recommendations to ensure the project remains on track. Additionally, the participants viewed a video presentation by the Chinese construction team, providing an overview of the ongoing construction activities.

In his welcome address, the Director of Administration and General Services, Mr Seydou Kassory Bangoura, emphasized the importance of the new headquarters, stating, “This meeting marks another important step in actualizing our dream of providing the commission with a modern and conducive work environment that will lead to better productivity from all staff members and eliminate the recurrent expenditure associated with office space.” The Acting Director of Transport, Mr. Chris Appiah, in his opening remarks, highlighted the significance of the project, noting, “The significance of this project cannot be overstated as it represents a major milestone in our regional integration efforts.”

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, Mr Naha Francis Ako, underscored the importance of collective efforts, saying, “Let us work together to make this project a success and a proud legacy for our region.” Mr Ako also expressed the Nigerian government’s commitment to supporting the project: “The Nigerian Government is dedicated to the successful completion of this project, which will stand as a testament to our collective efforts towards regional integration and development.”

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the report and a formal closing ceremony.