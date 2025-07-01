At least 12.2 million children have reportedly been killed, maimed or displaced in conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in less than 2 years, the equivalent of one child displaced every five seconds, and one child killed or maimed every fifteen minutes.

Reports indicate over 12 million children have been displaced, more than 40,000 maimed, and almost 20,000 killed.

“A child’s life is being turned upside down the equivalent of every five seconds due to the conflicts in the region,” said UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder. “Already, half of the region’s 220 million children live in conflict-affected countries. We cannot allow this number to rise. Ending hostilities – for the sake of children – is not optional; it is an urgent necessity, a moral obligation, and it is the only path to a better future.”

Today, nearly 110 million children in MENA live in countries affected by conflict. Violence continues to disrupt nearly every aspect of their lives. Homes, schools, and health facilities are being destroyed. Children are regularly exposed to life-threatening situations, extreme distress, and displacement, stripped of safety and often left with psychological scars that can last a lifetime.

In 2025, UNICEF estimates that 45 million children across the region will require humanitarian assistance due to continued life-threatening risks and vulnerabilities, up from 32 million in 2020 - a 41 per cent increase in just five years.

Meanwhile, UNICEF is experiencing major funding shortfalls across its operations in the MENA region. For instance, as of May, Syria faces a 78 per cent funding gap, the State of Palestine a 68 per cent gap for their 2025 appeals, and our regional programmes are under increasing financial strain.

Looking ahead, the outlook remains bleak. By 2026*, UNICEF’s funding in MENA is projected to decline by 20 to 25 per cent, potentially resulting in a loss of up to US$370 million – jeopardizing life-saving programmes across the region, including treatment for severe malnutrition, safe water production in conflict zones, and vaccinations against deadly diseases.

“As the plight of children in the region worsens, the resources to respond are becoming sparser,” said Beigbeder. “Conflicts must stop. International advocacy to resolve these crises must intensify. And support for vulnerable children must increase, not decline.”

UNICEF urges all parties to conflict in the region to end hostilities and uphold international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law. Member States with influence over parties to conflict must use their leverage to advocate for peace and the protection of children and the essential infrastructure they rely on for survival.

UNICEF also urges donors to maintain or increase their support for children and calls on new donors to stand with the region’s most vulnerable children.