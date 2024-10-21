The European Union’s NIS2 cyber security directive has significant implications for African businesses trading with the continent. This is according to Check Point Software Technologies (www.CheckPoint.com), a leading AI-powered cloud-delivered cyber security provider, which urges African businesses with strong ties to the EU to take steps to comply with this new, stringent cyber security regulation.

Download document: https://apo-opa.co/3UgCQYj

The European Union’s NIS2 Directive, came into effect this month and requires member states to amend their national legislation. The NIS2 Directive imposes strict cyber security requirements, including enhanced management liability, reporting to authorities, risk management, and business continuity planning, placing African companies trading with the EU under increased scrutiny.

The NIS2 Directive builds upon the original NIS1 Directive introduced in 2016, expanding its scope to cover a wider range of sectors including Energy, Banking, Transport, Digital Infrastructure, Healthcare, Food Production, and Research. More than 80% of European enterprises are now within the scope of this legislation, which extends to global supply chain partners—including many businesses in Africa.

Collins Emadau, Check Point Partner and Director at Westcon, explains, “Europe is still Africa’s leading trading partner. African businesses, particularly in leading economies such as South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, need to understand the far-reaching impact of NIS2. Compliance is not just about meeting EU standards—it’s about securing their future in a globalised market. Failure to comply will result in not only heavy fines but also the potential loss of critical trade partnerships with EU member states."

What’s at Stake for African Businesses?

The EU remains the largest trading partner for Africa, with over 18 Economic Partnership Agreements and trade worth billions annually. African businesses, especially in sectors like Energy, Banking, Transport, and Manufacturing, are key partners in the EU’s supply chains. To continue doing business with EU companies, African organisations must comply with NIS2, which mandates strict cyber security measures to protect critical infrastructure and supply chains.

Issam El Haddioui, Head of Security Sales Engineering: Africa, Check Point Software Technologies, says, "NIS2 sets a new standard for cyber security, and African businesses must act now. Many organisations are unaware of the depth of these requirements, which go beyond local regulations. Compliance is essential not only for maintaining business relationships with the EU but also for enhancing the overall resilience of African economies against cyber threats."

Compliance will exact a cost for African organisations, which according to Interpol’s 2021 Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report, spends an average of only 0.05% of their revenue on cyber security, far below the global average of 0.3-0.5%. The Report also estimated the financial impact of cyber crime in the region at over $4 billion USD, representing about 10 percent of Africa’s total GDP.

Tougher Penalties and Personal Responsibility

NIS2 introduces personal liability for business leaders in the event of a cyber attack, meaning that executives themselves can be held financially accountable for breaches. Penalties include fines of up to EUR 7 million or 1.4% of a company’s global annual turnover, whichever is higher. This goes beyond the GDPR, placing even more responsibility on corporate leadership to ensure robust cyber security practices are in place.

NIS2 mandates that organisations must report cyber incidents to authorities promptly and inform their stakeholders, suppliers, and customers. Therefore, African businesses must ensure they have a comprehensive incident response plan in place, along with regular cyber security training for both IT and leadership teams.

Steps for African Businesses to Ensure Compliance

To successfully implement NIS2 and avoid devastating penalties, Check Point recommends the following four steps for African businesses:

Knowledge: Business leaders must gain a basic understanding of cyber security to effectively communicate with their IT teams and ensure sound decision-making. People: Establish an agile IT security department, including key roles such as a Data Protection Officer (DPO) and a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), to manage and distribute responsibilities efficiently. Audit: Conduct regular risk assessments and audits to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities. Continuous monitoring is essential to stay compliant with evolving threats. Incident Management: Develop clear procedures for responding to cyber incidents, including swift reporting to national authorities, suppliers, and stakeholders.

Long-Term Commitment to Cyber Security

Compliance with NIS2 is not a one-time process; it requires a long-term commitment to cyber security. From 2028, organisations will be required to annually document their NIS2-compliant IT infrastructure and demonstrate that their cyber security measures are aligned with the latest technological advancements.

“African countries, especially economic leaders like South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria, should also consider using the NIS2 framework as a model for strengthening their own national cyber security regulations. By improving cyber-readiness, African businesses can not only comply with international standards but also protect their data, operations, and reputations from evolving threats,” El Haddioui continues.

El Haddioui, concludes, "The NIS2 Directive marks a significant shift in the cyber security landscape. African business leaders must recognise that cyber security is now a matter of survival, not just compliance. By taking proactive measures, they can safeguard their future, avoid heavy penalties, and ensure their organisations thrive in an increasingly interconnected global economy."

Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/48bWAC1

X: https://apo-opa.co/3Uh9uJo

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/40cvTLl

Blog: http://apo-opa.co/4e2KjBm

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/48wjFQd

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.CheckPoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organisations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Core Services for collaborative security operations and services.