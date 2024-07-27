The 26th annual Eritrean community festival in Scandinavian countries was held with vibrant festivities on 25 July in Stockholm. Themed “Peace Anchored on Resilience,” the event drew numerous Eritrean nationals and friends from around the region. During the opening ceremony, Mr. Alem Teklegergis, chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in Scandinavian countries, highlighted the special significance of this year’s festival, which coincided with Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay’s historic win of the Green Jersey at the 2024 Tour de France. He praised the robust turnout and enthusiastic participation of the community.
Mr. Alem emphasized the festival's role as a pivotal national gathering where Eritreans reinforce their unity, discuss the current conditions in their homeland, and ensure the younger generation inherits cherished societal values. The festival also featured a variety of cultural and artistic performances, alongside seminars focused on the homeland's situation and broader regional and global issues.