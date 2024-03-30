The 18th YPFDJ conference in Europe convened on 28 March in Italy, under the theme “Eritrea: Cohesive Within, Solidarity Beyond.” The conference is being attended by more than 600 youth from over 12 countries in Europe and the US.
Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Italy, commended the active participation and contribution of the members of the PFDJ. He expressed his expectation that the organization will strengthen its organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.
During the congress, participants will engage in thorough discussions on strengthening organizational capacity, unity, and contributing to national affairs.