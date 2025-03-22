World Down Syndrome Day, 21 March, was observed at the national level in Mendefera, Southern Region, with a variety of programs marking the occasion.

At the event, Mr. Desale Hagos, Head of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability, stated that this is the 14th international and 6th national observance of World Down Syndrome Day. He noted that the purpose of the event is to highlight the challenges faced by citizens with the condition and to enhance public understanding and awareness.

Mr. Haile Gebremicael, Head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the region, explained that programs supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are currently being implemented. He called on parents and foster families to help integrate children with the condition into society.

Similarly, World Down Syndrome Day was also observed at the regional level in Teseney, Gash Barka Region, with various activities commemorating the day.

At the event, participants emphasized the need for sustained public awareness campaigns to ensure individuals with disabilities receive proper care and acceptance within the community.