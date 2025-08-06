World Breastfeeding Week is being observed from 1 to 7 August with various activities under the theme “Prioritize Breastfeeding – Create Sustainable Support System.”

At a national-level ceremony organized today in Asmara, Sister Amleset Hagos from the Ministry of Health stated that breastfeeding protects against various diseases, supports physical and mental development, contains all essential nutrients, and ensures the future health of infants.

Sister Amleset also called on all institutions to establish daycare centers to ease the burden on breastfeeding mothers.

Mr. Abdulah Mohammed Yosuf, UNICEF Representative in Eritrea, noted that according to the 2010 Eritrea Public Health Survey, over 90% of children are breastfed within the first hour, and 69% are exclusively breastfed for six months. These achievements have significantly contributed to reducing neonatal and child mortality, placing Eritrea among the global leaders in breastfeeding practices.

At the discussion forum moderated by the Association of Medical Doctors of Eritrea, female doctors shared their experiences with participants, focusing on the general benefits of breastfeeding, maternity leave, the importance of establishing daycare centers at institutions, and support for breastfeeding mothers in the workplace.

Awards were also presented to winners of the general knowledge competitions conducted during the week.