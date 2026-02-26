Nationals residing in France, Sweden, the UK, Switzerland, and Germany have conducted various activities aimed at strengthening their organizational capacity, as well as reinforcing their attachment to their homeland and national culture.

Accordingly, nationals residing in Paris and its environs commemorated the 36th anniversary of Operation Fenkil with patriotic zeal under the theme “Heroic Operation Fenkil: Heritage for Generations.”

Highlighting the heroic feats demonstrated by liberation fighters during Operation Fenkil, Mr. Bereket Paulos, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, stated that the annual commemoration serves as a reminder for nationals to renew their pledge and strengthen resilience.

In the same vein, the PFDJ organization in Sweden conducted its 6th congress on 21 February. At the event, Ms. Zaid Okbazgi, chairperson of the organization, and Mr. Mohammed Ali Mohammed-Seid, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the Scandinavian countries, stated that the organization has exerted praiseworthy efforts in strengthening its organizational capacity, thanks to the encouraging participation of members. The congress also elected a new executive committee.

In related news, Mr. Salah Abdella, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Ireland, conducted a seminar for nationals in Manchester focusing on political, economic, and diplomatic activities in the homeland in light of regional and global developments. He called on nationals to work earnestly to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

Mr. Woldai Fesehaye, chairman of the Eritrean community in Manchester, and Mr. Habom Tesfagergis, secretary of the national committee in the UK and Northern Ireland, provided extensive briefings on efforts being exerted to strengthen organizational capacity and contributions toward the construction of the Tio Boarding School project.

Heads of the National Union of Eritrean Women from 17 units in Switzerland conducted a meeting on 22 February focusing on strengthening organizational capacity and participation in national development programs.

Ms. Sara Wolde’abzgi, head of the union branch in Switzerland, stated that priority should be given to recruiting and organizing women youth with a view to transferring the shining history of Eritrean women to the next generation.

Likewise, the youth organization of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Germany, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary, conducted a seminar in Frankfurt on 21 February.

Ms. Segen Teklai, chairperson of the organization, provided a briefing on the objectives and mission of the organization, as well as activities implemented thus far.

Noting that the National Union of Eritrean Women is the outcome of the struggle of generations, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, and Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, called for strengthened capacity and the effective implementation of the organization’s planned programs.