The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in Anseba Region organized a training program on administration and leadership for 177 secondary school students from all schools in the region. The training program was conducted in Keren from 26 to 31 January.

Mr. Tahir Salah, head of Organizational Affairs of the union branch, indicated that the training covered concepts of administration and leadership, basic politics and ideology, psychological victory, nation and nationalism, planning and evaluation, as well as time management and communication.

As part of the program, the participants visited historical sites around the city of Keren and were provided briefings by experts from the tourism department in the region.

Noting that the program was part of the five-year strategic plan, Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the region, urged the participants to earnestly work for the implementation of the union’s programs in their respective schools.

Indicating that nation-building is a process that involves generations, Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the region, called for integrated efforts in programs that target the youth.

In related news, the Culture and Sports Department in Gash-Barka Region provided training on administration and leadership to over 40 youth athletes from the 13 sub-zones of the region.

The training covered administration skills, popular campaigns, self-management, resource management, time management, and conflict resolution.