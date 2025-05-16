A seminar focusing on the meaning of Independence and the sacrifices made to achieve and safeguard national sovereignty was conducted in Barentu. The event was organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in connection with the 34th Independence Day anniversary.

Brig. Gen. Eyob Fesehaye (Halibai), Commander of the Western Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces, emphasized that independence goes beyond mere words, carrying deep significance and an immeasurable cost. He noted that due to the tireless efforts of the Eritrean people and Government since independence, the values of the revolution have been preserved, placing Eritrea on a firm footing while foiling direct and indirect external hostilities.

Highlighting this year’s theme as a reflection of the resolute stance of the Eritrean people and Government, Brig. Gen. Eyob elaborated on the importance of remembering the resilience of the Eritrean people and the heavy price paid for independence. He also called on the younger generation to play their part in preserving the legacy of their forebears and protecting national sovereignty.

Participants called for the organization of similar seminars to enhance the younger generation’s understanding of their history.

Similarly, a seminar focused on the history of Eritrean resilience and the atrocities committed by enemy forces was conducted for students and members of the Defense Forces from 11 to 13 May in the port city of Massawa, also in connection with the 34th Independence Day anniversary.

During the seminar, Mr. Simon Woldemicael, a member of the PFDJ Central Office, gave an extensive briefing on the Eritrean people’s struggle for independence. Mr. Simon also urged the public—particularly the youth—to actively and consciously participate in preserving and transmitting Eritrea’s vibrant history to future generations.