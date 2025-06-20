Various programs in connection with Martyrs’ Day, 20 June, have been conducted in Asmara from 16 to 18 June.

The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers conducted a popular campaign at Asmara Martyrs Cemetery, along with cultural programs and support initiatives for martyrs’ families. The campaign at the Martyra Cemetery was attended by 160 workers from the central office and affiliated workers’ confederations.

At the cultural program organized at the confederation’s central office, Mr. Tesfay Girmay, Head of Administration and Finance, stated that over 80 members of the central office have been supporting eight families of martyrs since 2024.

In related news, the cooperative association of members of the 52nd Division organized a program in connection with Martyrs’ Day at the Meshalit historical site on 17 June. The event was attended by members of the association and youth workers’ organizations.

At the event, veteran fighters provided briefings on the heroic feats demonstrated by the then 52nd Division of the EPLF in its 1988 battle against enemy forces at the Meshalit Front.

Meshalit Front is located 30 km north of Keren.

The cooperative association of the 70-16 Division also conducted a popular campaign at the Barentu Martyrs Cemetery, which included tree planting and environmental sanitation activities.