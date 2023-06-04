President Isaias Afwerki, in the morning hours of today, returned home concluding five-day fruitful first official visit to the Russian Federation.

During his stay in Russia, President Isaias Afwerki met and held extensive discussions with President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian government officials on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Eritrea and the Russian Federation, as well as on global issues of interest to the two countries.

At the meeting of the two leaders, President Vladimir Putin said that the first official visit of President Isaias to Russian Federation will contribute highly to the development of bilateral ties. President Isaias on his part urged Russia to play its appropriate role with peace and justice aspiring peoples to ascertain transition to civilized international order.

The Presidential delegation included Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports.