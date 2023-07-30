President Isaias Afwerki met with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin on July 28, for extensive discussions on bilateral ties and international matters of mutual importance.

At the meeting, President Isaias Afwerki elaborated on defunct policies of global hegemony, “containment”, and illicit sanctions by western powers.

President Isaias also underlined the importance of robust cooperation between Russia and the global south in the struggle against the defunct unipolar world order.

On bilateral cooperation, President Isaias Afwerki stated that Eritrea has finalized a comprehensive strategic plan with a focus on human capital.

President Vladimir Putin, for his part, expressed Russia’s readiness to enhance and expand relations and partnerships with Eritrea.

Present at the meeting were Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Eritrea’s Ambassador to Russia, Mr. Petros Tsegay, from the Eritrean side; Mr. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; Mr. Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for the Russian President; and Mr. Igor Mozgo, Russian Ambassador to Eritrea, from the Russian side.

Similarly, President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation earlier met with the Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education, Valery Falkov, on cooperation in the sector by upgrading the bilateral agreement reached in 2018.

President Isaias also met and held talks with Igor Levitin, Aide to President Putin, on cooperation on wider trade logistics. The two sides also agreed to hold regular talks between their respective foreign ministers, the report added.

Moreover, President Isaias and his delegation met in the afternoon hours of July 29, with the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament, Dmitry Savalyev.

Mr. Savalyev thanked Eritrea for its position on the Ukraine conflict and announced the forthcoming visit of the Duma delegation to Eritrea.

President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation also visited Spark Plant for Helicopter Repairs in the morning hours of July 29.