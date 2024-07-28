In its 3rd commencement, Orotta College of Medicine and Health Science has conferred Post Graduate, Doctor of Medicine, First Degree, and Diploma qualifications to 275 graduates yesterday.

The graduates include 12.7% in degree programs and 87.3% in diploma programs, with 47.6% of the graduating students being female. Prof. Yemane Seium, Dean of the College, stated that Orotta College of Medicine and Health Science, as an institute of higher learning, strives to provide quality medical education, standard patient care, and medical research. He emphasized that the college ensures its education programs include content that is aligned with current global developments, focusing on primary health care and addressing community needs. According to Prof. Yemane, the graduates include 22 with a Degree of Doctor of Medicine, 9 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Clinical Laboratory Science, 4 specializing in Pediatrics and Child Health, and 1 specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology. In the diploma program, the graduates include 20 in Medical Laboratory Technology, 20 in Pharmacy Technician, 120 in Comprehensive Nursing, 30 in Dental Technology, 17 in Radiology Technology, and 25 in Environmental Health Technology.

Prof. Yemane also urged the graduates to serve and improve the quality of life and health of their communities with compassion, honesty, and integrity.

In her keynote address, Ms. Amina Nurhussein, Minister of Health, noted the significant investment the Government of Eritrea is making to provide equitable education opportunities to its citizens, which is yielding encouraging results. She called on the graduates to apply their knowledge practically and serve their people with utmost dedication and diligence. The representative of the graduates, commending the educational opportunities provided, expressed their conviction to meet the expectations of the people and the government that supported their education.