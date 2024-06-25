In commemoration of Martyrs Day, residents from various sub-zones in the Southern Region have generously contributed approximately 700,000 Nakfa to support the families of martyrs. This heartfelt initiative saw wide participation across the region, highlighting the community’s ongoing commitment to honoring their fallen heroes.

Accordingly, residents of 21 administrative areas in Adi-Keih sub-zone contributed 94 thousand 685 Nakfa, Government employees in the sub-zone 71 thousand 100 Nakfa and lecturers, students and staff of Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science contributed 62 thousand 215 Nakfa.

The support extended beyond monetary contributions in Segeneity sub-zone, where residents actively ploughed the lands belonging to the martyr’s families, enhancing their day-to-day lives. Additionally, youth organizations and well-off individuals in the area donated a significant sum of 188,000 Nakfa.

Government employees in the Emni-Haili sub-zone also showed their solidarity by contributing 104,000 Nakfa to this cause, reaffirming the strong spirit of support within the community for those who have sacrificed for their country.