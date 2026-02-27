Members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the Akria sub-zone of the Central Region have extended material support to fistula patients undergoing treatment at the Mendefera Referral Hospital Fistula Center. The support included sanitation materials and other consumer goods.

Ms. Tsega Solomon, head of the union branch, said that in addition to the support provided by the Government, visiting and encouraging fistula patients is the responsibility of every citizen, as it provides them with much-needed moral support.

Dr. Habte Hailemelekot, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, provided a detailed explanation on the causes and consequences of fistula and called on women in higher positions to strengthen their role and participation in efforts to eradicate harmful practices.

Commending the initiative of the union members in visiting the fistula patients, Dr. Seare Tesfu, head of Mendefera Referral Hospital, stated that beyond providing health care services, the hospital also offers basic education and vocational training to patients during their stay.

Ms. Liya Bereketeab, administrator of Akria sub-zone, commended the initiative taken by the union members and called for active participation in the eradication of harmful practices.

Noting that the initiative is being carried out in connection with International Women’s Day, 8 March, Mr. Hiskias Wuhbet, administrator of Mendefera sub-zone, said the effort carries a significant message and called on others to follow the noble example.