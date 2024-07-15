Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Eritrean professional rider Henok Mulubrhan has won the Green Jersey at the Tour of Qinghai in China. Henok secured the victory in the tournament, which consists of 8 stages.

In a tour that saw the participation of 120 riders and covered 1,193 km, Henok finished fourth in the General Classification, 2 minutes and 11 seconds behind the winner, Colombian rider Cepeda Jefferson Alveiro. He also placed second in the King of the Mountain classification.

Last year, Henok, with the Green Project – Bardiani team, won both the yellow and green jerseys in the 22nd edition of the Tour of Qinghai.

