At a ceremony organized on 1 July in Barentu, the Gash Barka regional administration encouraged winners in various competitions at the Asmara Marathon 2026.

Noting that sports activities in the Gash Barka Region are not developing as desired, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, said that the encouragement program is aimed at elevating the morale of athletes, as well as addressing shortcomings that have been hindering sports development.

Mr. Idris Saleh, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, said that the encouragement program was part of the ongoing integrated effort to develop sports activities and called for reinforced community participation.

Underlining that the achievements so far registered were the result of the efforts of individual sportspeople, as well as the encouragement of the community and partners, Mr. Haileab Araya, President of the Athletics Federation in the region, said that research will be carried out across the region to identify and develop young athletes.

At the event, awards were provided to Athlete Nahom Ermias, who won the Asmara Marathon for three consecutive times; Athlete Nazareth Woldu, who won the half Dekemhare Marathon; and veteran fighter Yonas Hailu, who stood second in the Para-Cycle competition. Athlete Nahom Ermias and Athlete Nazareth Woldu were provided 15 thousand Nakfa each, while Athlete Yonas was provided 2 thousand Nakfa.

The 7th Asmara Marathon 2026 was conducted on 7 June, with athletes from Eritrea, Kenya, South Sudan, and Uganda taking part.