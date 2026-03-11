The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Central Region has provided basic agricultural materials to 7 exemplary female farmers.

Ms. Alem Belai, head of the union branch, noted that the program aimed at encouraging exemplary female farmers has been organized from time to time and that the current initiative is a continuation of that effort.

Ms. Alem said that since women comprise half of society, strong effort is being exerted in collaboration with Government institutions to strengthen their participation in national development programs.

Commending the initiative to encourage exemplary female farmers, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, called on the award-winning female farmers to exert more effort with a view to improving their livelihoods and those of their families, as well as to positively influence fellow women in their areas.

In related news, as part of the effort to ensure nutritious food through the encouragement of backyard poultry farming, chickens have been distributed to farmers in the Segeneity sub-zone.

Mr. Yohannes Berhe, poultry farming expert at the agriculture office in the sub-zone, said that the chickens were distributed to farmers in 13 administrative areas of the sub-zone at fair prices.

Noting that poultry farming has significant contribution in the effort to ensure nutritious food, Mr. Eyasu Asfaw, head of the agriculture office in the sub-zone, called on the farmers to properly care for the chickens and exert more effort for their development.

The beneficiary farmers, on their part, commending the distribution of chickens at fair prices, expressed readiness to work hard and develop their backyard poultry farming.