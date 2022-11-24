Elections of area administrators and managing directors was conducted in the 13 area administrations in Barentu sub-zone.
At the elections that were conducted in the administrative areas of Amta, Asheti, Dase, Shakat, Sisima, Sosona, Barme-Anagulu, Fide-Anagulu, Kuluku, Selam 01 and 02 as well as Fithi and Biara, 30 area administrators and managing directors including 10 females have been elected.
Mr. Yemane Mehari, acting administrator of the sub-zone, commending the outgoing area administrators and managing directors for their contribution, called on the newly elected to serve the people that elected them with commitment.
The newly elected area administrators and managing directors on their part acknowledging the heavy responsibility bestowed on them expressed readiness to strengthen the organization of the people that elected them in the implementation of the charted-out development programs in their areas.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.