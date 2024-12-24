At a meeting conducted on 21 December in Barentu, it was reported that encouraging efforts have been exerted in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, local administrations, agricultural experts, and farmers to enhance the agricultural sector in the Gash Barka Region.

Mr. Abubeker Osman, Director General of Agriculture and Land in the region, stated that the Gash Barka region is rich in arable land and livestock resources. He emphasized that, through collaborative efforts at the Government level and with the Ministry of Agriculture, the agricultural sector is steadily expanding.

Mr. Abubeker highlighted that in 2024, community-based and farmer-focused preparations were carried out. Various training programs were organized, resulting in ample harvests and encouraging developments in irrigation farming.

He further noted that over 18,000 hectares of water diversion schemes and terraces have been renovated. Approximately 8,700 cubic meters of dry organic fertilizer and 50,000 liters of liquid fertilizer were distributed, and about 1.1 million quintals of vegetables and fruits have been supplied to markets.

In addition, as part of efforts to control the spread of tree locusts, pesticides were sprayed on about 4,800 hectares of land. Nine dams are under construction, with the construction of five already completed. These dams collectively have the capacity to hold 1.2 million cubic meters of water.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, said the Ministry is working to develop small and medium-scale agribusinesses as well as coordinated small-scale family agricultural activities. He called for reinforced participation in implementing these programs.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, noted that the abundant agricultural yield collected this year was the result of coordinated efforts by agricultural experts, farmers, and local administrations, supported by ample rainfall. He also called for stronger efforts to improve the agricultural sector in both quantity and quality.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the issues that were raised during the meeting and adopted various recommendations. These included giving due attention to the development of green animal fodder, expanding livestock vaccination programs, and conducting sustainable awareness-raising activities.