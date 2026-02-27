The basic health care services provided by the Tinsheai health station are significantly contributing to easing the burden on the Mensura health center.
Nurse Amanuel Tewolde, head of the Tinsheai health station, said that the facility provides first aid services, maternal health care, vaccination and child health services, delivery services, voluntary counseling, and other essential health care services.
Nurse Amanuel also commended the support extended by the local community toward the development of the health station.
Expressing appreciation for being able to receive health care services in their vicinity, residents indicated their readiness to play their due part in the development and sustainability of the health station.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.