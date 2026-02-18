Pediatrician Dr. Bereket Gebremicael at Teseney Hospital stated that, as a result of integrated efforts to ensure maternal and infant health, the death rate related to childbirth has significantly declined.

Dr. Bereket further noted that the increased number of pregnant women seeking pre- and post-natal care, regular vaccination programs, as well as sustainable awareness-raising initiatives to enhance public understanding of health issues, are among the major factors contributing to the decline in the death rate. He also indicated that the introduction of modern medical equipment from time to time, coupled with qualified health professionals, has made a significant contribution to the commendable health care services being provided.

Dr. Bereket also called on parents to bring their children for proper medical treatment and to refrain from administering unprescribed medicines.

The beneficiaries, on their part, commended the health care services that the hospital is providing to the public in general, and to mothers and children in particular.