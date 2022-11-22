Cervical Cancer vaccination program is underway across the country starting from 21 November.

Indicating that preparations have been finalized for the successful implementation of the vaccination program, the Ministry of Health reported that awareness-raising campaigns have been conducted in all languages since last September by establishing task forces in 67 subzones.

The Ministry also said that the vaccination program is being carried out at 1 thousand 382 schools, over 300 health facilities as well as 250 temporary centers and 60 mobile facilities and 300 thousand females from 9 to 14 years of age are expected to take the vaccination.

The Ministry went on to say that unprotected sex is one of the main causes for the diseases and that vaccination has 95% capacity of controlling the prevalence of the disease.

Cervical cancer is fourth killer at global level and second at African level and that worldwide out of 560 thousand Cervical Cancer victims 275 of them lose their lives.

The Ministry also called on all concerned institutions and the pubic to strengthen participation for the successful implementation of the program.