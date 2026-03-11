The Office of the Auditor General held a tripartite consultative meeting with representatives of Government institutions and the Ministry of Finance and National Development to discuss key audit findings and enhance coordination in public financial management.

The meeting brought together senior officials from various audit client institutions and the Ministry of Finance and National Development to review major audit observations identified during the 2025 audit engagements. The discussion aimed at improving the management of financial transactions, the preparation of financial statements, and strengthening property and asset management practices across public sector entities.

At the meeting, Mr. Gherezgiher, Auditor General, presented common audit findings that frequently arise in Government institutions. The discussion provided an opportunity for the Ministry of Finance and National Development to clarify its expectations and provide guidelines to public institutions regarding proper financial recording procedures and compliance with financial management regulations.

Mr. Gherezgiher further noted that such consultations play a significant role in improving communication between oversight institutions and Government entities. Strengthening coordination between the Office of the Auditor General, the Ministry of Finance and National Development, and public institutions contributes to improving financial management practices and ensuring effective stewardship of public resources.

Heads of Departments from the Ministry of Finance and National Development emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate financial records, preparing timely and reliable financial statements, and ensuring proper management of Government property. They also encouraged institutions to strengthen their internal controls and accounting practices to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of public resources.

Participants at the meeting, commending the initiative to organize such a meeting, highlighted the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to address recurring audit issues and strengthen public financial management systems.