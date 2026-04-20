While the world debates a path towards reducing carbon emissions and addressing the climate crisis, Africa continues to face one of its most consequential challenges yet: energy poverty. Across the continent, more than 600 million people lack access to electricity, while over 900 million live without clean cooking solutions. This is not a marginal issue – it is a systemic constraint on industrialization, healthcare delivery, education and economic growth. Compounding this challenge is a massive financing gap: Africa requires approximately $190 billion annually to meet its energy and climate goals, yet current investment flows fall far short.

This very issue becomes even more clear as the African Energy Chamber (AEC) formally submits its application to be admitted as amicus curiae in a landmark advisory proceeding before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. At stake is not only climate jurisprudence, but the fundamental question of how Africa balances decarbonization with development in a region where energy poverty remains the most pressing challenge.

The Structural Challenge: Energy Poverty and Financing Gaps

Africa’s energy crisis is defined not by emissions but by access. Despite being resource-rich, investment and infrastructure gaps have impacted Africa’s quest for universal access. A reliance on imports has left fuel subject to global volatility while uneven electricity access - particularly in rural and per-urban areas where grid expansion has lagged population growth - continues to impact livelihoods.

At the same time, global climate finance commitments have failed to translate into meaningful capital deployment. While developed economies have pledged hundreds of billions in climate funding, Africa receives only around $30 billion annually of the estimated $300 billion required. Even when funding is announced, disbursement timelines are slow, bureaucratic and often misaligned with the continent’s immediate development needs. This disconnect has left African countries navigating a dual challenge: addressing energy poverty while adhering to increasingly stringent global climate expectations.

Oil and Gas: A Catalyst for Growth

With over 125 billion barrels of proven crude reserves and 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas, Africa’s hydrocarbons could make energy poverty a challenge of the past. Countries across the continent are already advancing this agenda. Nigeria targets 2 million bpd in oil production, Angola is bringing large-scale projects online, while Libya eyes 1.6 million bpd by 2027 and 2 million bpd by 2030.

Senegal is ramping up Sangomar and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim output to full capacity while Namibia eyes first oil production by 2030. Mozambique continues to advance its LNG ambitions with three major projects underway, while major hubs such as Equatorial Guinea are accelerating field development, showcasing the continued upside of Africa’s upstream sector.

“Africa cannot industrialize in the dark. Energy poverty is the greatest injustice facing our continent today, and the responsible development of our oil and gas resources is not a contradiction to climate goals – it is the pathway to achieving them,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

Why a Unified Voice Matters

The case before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights represents a pivotal moment. Initiated by the Pan African Lawyers Union, the case seeks to clarify the legal obligations of African states in addressing climate change under regional human rights frameworks. Key clarifications include state obligations to addressing climate impacts and accountability in energy policy. While the case will not directly result in a ban on oil and gas development, it raises concerns around investment implications, potentially impacting spending decisions at a time when Africa needs its oil and gas resources most.

Further, its outcome could shape how international climate obligations are interpreted in the African context. By investigating climate obligations from a western standpoint, the case excludes the realities faced by African countries. Responsible for less than 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa could face the same consequences as nations that, in theory, should be held responsible.

By seeking amicus curiae status, the AEC is positioning itself to advocate for a development-first approach – one that recognizes Africa’s right to utilize its natural resources to eradicate energy poverty. The intervention reflects growing momentum among African stakeholders to assert a unified voice in global energy and climate discussions. But this is just the first step. To ensure Africa’s position is at the forefront of this case, stakeholders, governments and countries are urged to step forward and submit their own applications.

The message is clear. Africa’s climate challenge is not defined by emissions, but by access. Addressing this requires coordinated policy, accelerated investment and a unified continental strategy that places energy poverty at the center of the agenda.