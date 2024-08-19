In Central and West Africa (CWA) region, young people are at the forefront of many transformative initiatives.

Their creativity and resilience are evident in various fields, from technology, entrepreneurship to environmental conservation. International Youth Day offers an opportunity to recognise and celebrate these contributions, while also addressing the barriers that still need to be overcome.

The 2024 theme, "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development," highlights the transformative power of digitalisation. This day calls attention to the need for enhancing digital inclusion and empowering youth to utilise technology to drive positive change. Digital technologies such as mobile devices, online platforms, and artificial intelligence are crucial in advancing sustainable development. Equipping young individuals with digital skills is therefore essential for thriving in this evolving landscape.

‘’The potential for digital transformation is enormous in the CWA region where the youth population forms a significant portion of the demographic landscape. With over 64% of individuals being under the age of 24, an opportunity exists for us to equip young people with the right skills that will positively impact communities. That is why we continue to make significant investments in our technical training centers to equip young people with employable skills. Through our Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative, we aim to help over 10 million young people to access employment opportunities by 2030. So, indeed, Nestlé remains committed to youth empowerment”, Mauricio Alarcon, Market Head, Nestlé CWA said.

Nestlé’s Technical Training Centres: Building Skills for Tomorrow

Nestlé has made a significant impact on youth empowerment and skills development over the past 13 years in Central and West Africa.

In Nigeria alone, the company has invested over N6 billion in training more than 198 young men and women in various technical skills at its Technical Training Centres (TTCs) (https://apo-opa.co/3yzKtkZ)

In Ivory Coast, the Minister of Technical Education accredited the Nestlé Training Center during the graduation of its eighth class in July 2024. Since its establishment in 2017, the Center has trained 132 youths, with over 80% successfully integrating into the workforce.

The training centres in Ivory Coast and Nigeria offer courses that cover a wide range of technical skills, including engineering, maintenance, and production processes. By collaborating with local educational institutions and industry experts, Nestlé ensures that the curriculum remains relevant and up to date, thereby preparing the trainees for the evolving demands of the job market.

Nestlé’s commitment to youth empowerment extends beyond technical training. The company also focuses on cultivating leadership, entrepreneurship, and life skills among young people. Initiatives such as mentorship programmes, internships, and community projects in Ghana, Angola, Cameroun and others play a crucial role in developing well-rounded individuals capable of driving positive change in their communities.

In Burkina Faso, Nestlé has partnered with the "Pépites d'entreprises" reality TV show (https://apo-opa.co/3YQWBbV), supporting youth entrepreneurship in Francophone Africa. Participants gain access to the "Youth Entrepreneurship Platform - YEP" for skills development and business testing. Nestlé Burkina has also launched initiatives for young people with disabilities and held forums to enhance the employability of 1,500 youths in Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso.

In Niger, the Chayman program supports informal youth entrepreneurs by providing kits to young traders involved in street coffee sales (https://apo-opa.co/4cMPJjj). Launched last year with 300 participants, the program will expand to 500 youths across Niamey, Maradi, and Zinder, helping them structure and grow their Nescafé businesses.

Looking Ahead

It is essential to recognise the vital role that young people play in shaping the future. Nestlé’s efforts in the Central and West African region, demonstrates a strong commitment to empowering the youth through education and skills development. These initiatives are building a foundation for a more prosperous and inclusive future where young people can thrive and lead.

Nestlé’s dedication to youth empowerment in Central and West Africa serves as an example of how strategic investments in education and skills development can help build a future where young people are empowered to reach their full potential and drive change for generations to come.