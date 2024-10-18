On October 11, the Embassy in Zambia held a symposium of 2024 Training Programs of Zambia, more than 100 trainees from Zambia's central ministries and commissions, local governments, scientific research institutes, news agencies, hospitals and other units who had gone to China for short-term foreign aid training attended this event. Ambassador Han Jing and Counselor Jin Jun attended the meeting. Ambassador Han Jing noted that strengthening human resources training is an important practice to implement the consensus of the heads of state of China and Zambia and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). In 2024, China has organized more than 400 Zambian trainees to participate in short-term training programs in China through multilateral classes, bilateral classes and academic degree education. We hope trainees can apply what they have learned in China, actively participate in the economic and social development of Zambia, pass on the Sino-Zambian friendship, promote Sino-Zambian cooperation, and contribute to the Sino-Zambian comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
Three trainee representatives shared photos and short videos during their learning experience in China, expressed their sincere admiration for China's development achievements, and heartfully thank the careful arrangement of the training program around economy, science and technology, culture, etc. The learning experience was unforgettable and beneficial, and they are willing to apply what they have learned in the future to serve the economic and social development of Zambia and to be good messengers of friendship between China and Zambia.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.