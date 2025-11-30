The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, reaffirming Egypt's unwavering position in support of the Palestinian cause and Palestinian people.

President El-Sisi emphasized that the entire world is witnessing, on this day, the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of injustice and oppression, affirming that the heroic Palestinian people stand resolute on their land, firmly upholding their rights, and adorned with the mantle of heroism and dignity.

The President pointed out in his letter that the suffering of the Palestinian people is not limited to what is happening in Gaza, despite the atrocities witnessed there by the world, but extends to the West Bank and Jerusalem, where Palestinians are subjected daily to systematic practices that include restrictions on movement, land confiscation, protection of settler attacks on unarmed civilians, among other violations that have not deterred them from continuing their lives despite the difficult circumstances.

The President affirmed that this ongoing humanitarian tragedy, which has persisted for over seven decades, imposes upon the international community a humanitarian and moral obligation to support the Palestinian people by all possible means. The President noted that this support empowers Palestinians to persevere and gives them hope that their cause will not be forgotten.

President El-Sisi called upon the international community to fulfill its responsibility in rebuilding what the war destroyed in Gaza and restoring the human dignity of the Palestinian people by contributing to early recovery and reconstruction efforts. The President emphasized that supporting the Palestinian Authority remains a key objective so that it can fulfill its obligations to the Palestinian people and provide them with public services with the respect and appreciation they deserve.

Concluding his letter, the President paid tribute to the heroic Palestinian people, affirming that Egypt has always been, and will continue to devotedly support the Palestinian cause in all forums and at all levels until their legitimate dream of establishing their independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is realized.