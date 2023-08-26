Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Head of the Armed Forces' Financial Affairs Authority Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly, Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces Major General Walid Abul Magd and CEO of Solb Misr Company General Emad El-Kayyal.
The spokesman for the presidency said the meeting reviewed iron and steel industry projects in Egypt, within the framework of the state’s plan to develop the heavy and strategic industries.
The President gave directives to continue efforts to provide a supportive environment for the heavy national industries sector, particularly the iron and steel industry, taking into account its vital role in the ongoing development process in all sectors throughout the country. This is in addition to its contribution to reducing pressure on hard currency by making use of local raw materials. The meeting also reviewed efforts to deepen local industrialization in this regard, enhance competitive and export capabilities, and overcome related logistical obstacles.