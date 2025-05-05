Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Sultan of the Indian Bohra Community, Sultan Dr. Mufaddal Saifuddin, accompanied by his sons Prince Ja’far El-Sadiq Imadduddin, Prince Taha Najmuddin, and Prince Husain Burhanuddin. Also present was the Sultan’s representative in Egypt, Mr. Mufaddal Mohammad.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi extended a warm welcome to Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin as a cherished guest of Egypt. The President underscored the close historical ties between Egypt and the Bohra community, expressing his profound appreciation for the role played by the Sultan of Bohra in restoring and renewing the shrines of Ahl Al-Bayt and a number of historical Egyptian mosques. These efforts align with the Egyptian state’s broader goals of development and revitalization of Historic Cairo. The President commended the developmental and charitable projects sponsored by the Bohra community, in collaboration with “Tahya Misr” fund.

Sultan Mufaddal Saifuddin expressed his deep gratitude for the warm welcome he consistently receives during his visits to Egypt. He conveyed his special appreciation to President El-Sisi for his continued hospitality, lauding the ongoing development and comprehensive renaissance across various sectors in Egypt, alongside the consolidation of the principles of citizenship and tolerance.

The Sultan valued Egypt's leading role in the region in fostering peace, security, and stability. He highlighted Egypt's dedicated efforts to calm tensions in the region, primarily its initiative to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.