Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly; Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, El Sayyed El Quseir; Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Dr. Hani Sewilam, and Executive Director of Egypt’s Future Authority for Sustainable Development, Colonel Bahaa El-Ghanam.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting focused on the state's efforts to forge closer agricultural cooperation with the African continent. This shall be pursued in alignment with the vision to boost regional integration mechanisms, strengthen the continent's resilience in the face of international economic fluctuations, and leverage Africa’s resources in order to boost self-sufficiency in the continent and safeguard food security. President El-Sisi was briefed on the challenges facing public and private investments in the continent, and the state's vision on how to support these investments.

President El-Sisi gave directives to work toward boosting Egyptian investments in African countries in an array of fields, mainly agricultural investment, logistical areas, and relevant activities such as agricultural manufacturing. The President stressed the need to give priority to the Egyptian private sector to spearhead the implementation of cooperation projects in this regard. President El-Sisi also directed the government to study and prepare appropriate mechanisms to minimize risks for investors, while empowering them in a manner that realizes shared prosperity for Egypt and its brothers in the African continent.