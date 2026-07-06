Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Industry Eng. Khaled Hashem.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting reviewed the executive status of the National Industrial Strategy 2026–2030. Minister Hashem noted that the Ministry of Industry's Vision 2030 aims to increase non-oil exports to USD 100 billion through the implementation of a comprehensive industrial strategy developed in partnership with the private sector. The strategy comprises a number of key programs, including the Industrial Map, the Productive Village initiative, the revival of distressed factories, legislations and regulations, institutional development of the Ministry of Industry, supplier development, and the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The minister added that the strategy identifies seven priority industries: ready-made garments, textiles, food industries, pharmaceuticals, automotive manufacturing, and the electrical equipment, engineering, and electronics industries.

President El-Sisi directed that the implementation of each program under the strategy be linked to clearly defined timelines, stressing the importance of enhancing Egypt's integration into global value chains in order to support its transformation into a regional industrial hub capable of accessing international markets.

The Minister of Industry also reviewed plans to expand and deepen local manufacturing and facilitate technology transfer in the automotive sector. Eng. Hashem noted that the automotive industry ranks among the highest-priority sectors within the National Industrial Strategy due to its strong potential to attract investment and technology transfer.

The Minister of Industry affirmed that the State is moving forward with supportive policies aimed at positioning Egypt as a regional hub for automotive manufacturing. The minister also highlighted the National Automotive Industry Development Program as a key pillar for attracting leading global automotive brands. In this regard, President El-Sisi underscored the need to intensify efforts to localize the automotive industry and its components, thereby establishing a strong industrial base capable of competing regionally and internationally. The President also stressed the importance of expanding the production of electric vehicles to support the State's transition toward a green economy.

President El-Sisi also reviewed the executive status of the roadmap for deepening and localizing the steel industry, including the ministry's plan to overcome the challenges facing the sector.

The President emphasized the importance of expanding the localization of feeder industries for heavy industries, considering them a key pillar for strengthening domestic supply chains, reducing dependence on imports, thereby increasing the added value of the national economy.

The spokesman said that during the meeting the procedures and work progress in industrial projects and zones were also reviewed. Those constitute the cornerstone for strengthening and advancing industrial production.

The Minister of Industry explained that the procedures for establishing industrial projects have been updated, as well as the expansion of renewable energy use in the industrial sector to enhance the competitiveness of national industry. He pointed out that work is currently underway to implement the “Sun of Industry” initiative, which aims to install solar power stations on the rooftops of about 7,000 factories across various governorates.

The Minister of Industry also reviewed matters pertinent to the Egyptian Initiative for African Industrial Integration, noting that it aligns with Africa’s Agenda 2063 and seeks to strengthen economic integration among African countries.

In this regard, the President emphasized the importance of taking advantage of opportunities available in the African markets and of bolstering strategic partnerships. This is in addition to working toward achieving regional industrial integration with African nations, considering it one of the main drivers for increasing intra-African trade and boosting the added value of African resources.

Concluding the meeting, President El-Sisi confirmed the necessity of the full implementation of the plans and targets and adhering to the relevant timelines for execution, stressing the importance of applying digitalization.

The President also emphasized the need for vigorous efforts to ensure broad private sector involvement in Egypt’s manufacturing process, and to work seriously and immediately to eliminate any obstacles facing investors in the industrial field.

President El-Sisi also underscored the vital need to focus on vocational training and take all necessary measures to encourage industries.