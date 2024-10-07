Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Finance, Mr. Ahmed Kouchouk. The President was updated on the financial performance indicators of the general budget and the government’s efforts to achieve fiscal balance, which contribute to improving the performance of the national economy, particularly in light of the increasing regional challenges and their economic repercussions.

Spokesman for the presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting also touched on the ongoing government measures to attract more domestic and foreign investments, including the recently announced package of tax incentives and tax facilitation. Additionally, the discussion reviewed persistent efforts to comprehensively reduce government debt, which contributes to the improvement of all debt indicators in the medium term, as well as the government's work to maximize dollar returns.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue the comprehensive institutional reform process, which aims to ensure fiscal discipline and perfect governance by rationalizing public spending, enhancing public revenues, and reducing government debt. This approach is intended to strengthen the economy's resilience against various challenges, provide a competitive investment and development environment, as well as generate additional revenues for the state to improve services provided to citizens, particularly in the health, education, and social protection sectors.