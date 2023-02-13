Today in Dubai, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting reviewed Egypt’s relations between the IMF, particularly in light of the cooperation program between the two sides to complete the implementation of Egypt’s economic reform process.

President El-Sisi valued the fruitful engagement and constructive cooperation between the Government of Egypt and the IMF to continue the implementation of the comprehensive economic reform program. The President affirmed Egypt's keenness on further enhancing the structural reforms pertinent to the fiscal and monetary policies and on bolstering the role of the private sector. This aims to provide a positive climate for all investors and global financial markets on the Egyptian economy, and increase the investment opportunities and the broad prospects it offers.

IMF Managing Director Ms. Georgieva commended the performance and resilience of the Egyptian economy as well as its ability to survive and accommodate the negative repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, taking into consideration Egypt’s vision for development that it seeks to pursue under the leadership of President El-Sisi. It aims to continue refining the overall indicators of the Egyptian economy, and hence the IMF's aspiration to further advance the distinguished cooperation with Egypt and to support its economic reforms.